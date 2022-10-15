Six notable Nigerian celebrities who died from injuries in car crashes

Death is inevitable, for most it comes at moments least expected. While some define death as the transitioning into the afterlife; death is the loss of a friend, a brother, or a celebrity who has served the world with his/her skillset, talent and personality.

In 2022 alone, notable Nigerian celebrities such as gospel artiste, Dunsin Oyekan, and renowned skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, also known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus were involved in motor accidents.

While the aforementioned individuals came out of the heinous scenes unscathed, former Big Brother Naija contestant, Rico Swavey would not recover from the collision.

On Thursday, the entertainment sector suffered a major blow following the demise of Swavey who participated in the 2018 Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition. He was only 29.

Here is a list of Nigerian celebrities who have died from injuries sustained from the impact of a collision.

1. Rico Swavey

Nigerian reality tv star, Patrick Fakoy popularly known as Rico Swavey died on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

He was involved in an accident on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

His friend and co-housemate Alex Asomugha aka Alex Unusual announced the unfortunate incident.

2. DaGrin

DaGrin, real name Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun was a ‘menace’ in the Nigerian music industry in his prime. To date, there are conversations about what the rapper would have achieved if he was still alive.

The rapper died on Thursday, April 22, 2010, after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident in front of Alakara Police Station, off Agege Motor Road, Mushin, Lagos.

3. CD John

The Nigerian entertainment industry suffered a painful loss when fast-rising comedian, Chijioke John, better known as CD John, was pronounced dead on March 24, 2011.

He passed on at St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos after a fatal car accident while returning from Harrysong‘s debut album listening party in a convoy of three cars.

4. MC Loph

MC Loph was a popular musician who sang predominantly in Igbo.

In 2011, the rapper was on his way to his village along with his elder sister for his traditional marriage when their car suffered a ghastly car crash and they died.

He died on September 14, 2011.

MC Loph was known for the song Osondi Owendi where he featured Flavour.

5. Ahmed Ishola Durojaiye

Yoruba movie actor, Ahmed Ishola Durojaiye, popularly known as Alasari died on March 20, 2011, at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, where he was being treated following a ghastly accident he was involved in along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

6. JT Tom West

Nigerian movie actor and director, JT Tom West died in 2006.

He was involved in a motor accident while returning from a movie location after a late-night shoot.

West died at the age of 41 on September 28 2006, three days after the accident at the Ikeja General Hospital, Lagos, due to internal bleeding.

