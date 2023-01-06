Six passengers still missing from Kebbi boat mishap —Gov. Bagudu

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Thursday, confirmed that six passengers from Tuesday’s boat accident in the Koko/Besse local government area of the state are still missing while a total of 14 bodies have so far been recovered.

The boat was conveying about 100 rice farmers to Samanaji, a riverside community in the LGA when it capsized, according to the Governor who addressed journalists when he visited the community, adding that 80 people were rescued alive while the search for the six missing persons has continued.

“I am here with a top delegation to condole with you over the unfortunate boat mishap,” Bagudu said on the visit to commiserate with the community.

“We pray to God to forgive all who lost their lives and we pray for the recovery of the missing ones,” he said.

Gov. Bagudu, who was accompanied by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami who is also from Kebbi, warned boat operators to avoid night journeys and overloading, and observe safety measures at all times.

