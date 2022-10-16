Metro
Six people dead, five missing after boat mishap in Niger
A boat accident which occurred on Kaduna River at Gbara in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State has led to the loss of six lives with five others missing.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the boat mishap was on Friday around 6:30 p.m after it took off from Lanchikagi village of Lavun LGA and was heading to Gbara village.
This was made known in a statement issued by Alhaji Ahmed Inga, the Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) on Saturday in Minna while confirming the ugly incident.
READ ALSO:Teacher suspended for defiling 14 female pupils in Niger State
Inga noted that 48 passengers were on board, and that only 37 persons survived and that they were all returning from Danchitagi village market in Lavun.
The SEMA boss stressed that the accident was caused by the heavy downpour which comes with violent windstorm, saying that search and rescue operations were still ongoing to rescue the missing persons.
However, he called on the residents to stay calm while affirming that the agency would work hard to prevent future occurrences.
By Mohammed Taoheed
