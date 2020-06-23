Six positive COVID-19 tests force U.S women’s club to withdraw from competition

A Unites States women’s team, Orlando Pride have withdrawn from the NSWL Challenge Cup after six players of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The US is among the nations with the highest coronavirus cases in the world.

The women’s topflight, the NWSL is set to be the first league in the country to resume after sporting activities were in March.

Orlando Pride were due to compete in a nine-team tournament, the NWSL Challenge Cup, starting on 27 July in Utah, before the test revelations.

Read Also: Mahrez, Foden net doubles as Man City thrash Burnley

“This was obviously a difficult and disappointing outcome,” said the club.

“However this is a decision that was made in order to protect the health of all involved in the Challenge Cup.”

The club has world class players, such as Brazil’s Marta, who holds the record of the only player in the world to score in five different World Cups.

USA internationals at the club include Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Sydney Leroux, along with Scottish striker Claire Emslie.

Join the conversation

Opinions