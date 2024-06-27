Six reportedly killed as gunmen attack police station in Ebonyi

Gunmen reportedly attacked Ishieke police station in Ebonyi State on Wednesday night.

Eyewitness told journalists on Thursday the hoodlums stormed the facility at about 9:00.p.m. with sophisticated weapons and forced the residents to scamper to safety.

They added that six of the attackers were killed in a gun duel with the police operatives.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filling this report.

