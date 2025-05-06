Six Reps dump PDP for APC in Delta

Six members of the House of Representatives from Delta State have have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) for All Progressives Congress ( APC).

Two lawmakers also the Labour Party for the PDP.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, read the defectors’ letter during plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

The development followed last month’s defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, from the PDP to APC.

The defectors are the lawmaker representing Ika North East/Ika South Federal Constituency of Delta State, Victor Nwokolo, moved from the PDP to the APC and Julius Pondi of Burutu Federal Constituency also from PDP to APC.

Similarly, Thomas Ereyitomi, who represents Warri North/Warri South/Warri West federal constituency, moved from the PDP to the APC.

* Others are – Nicholas Mutu (Bomadi/Patani – PDP to APC

Ukodhiko Jonathan ( Isoko North/Isoko South – PDP to APC

Ezechi Nnamdi ( Ndokwa/Ukwuani) – PDP to APC.

Obetta Chidi (Nsukka/Igbo-Eze) – LP to the PDP.

