Metro
Six worshippers injured as church building collapses in Lagos
At least six members of the Deeper Life Bible Church in the Iragbo community, Badagry area of Lagos State, sustained serious injuries when the church building collapsed on Sunday.
One of the church members, Topohozin Tunde, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the building collapsed while service was in progress on Sunday morning.
He said: “I also sustained a serious knee injury, but thank God no life was lost.
“At 9:30 this morning, during the church service, there was a heavy storm which hit the church building, and before we knew what was happening, the whole church building collapsed.
“Some were able to escape, while about six of us sustained injuries.
“Those with serious injuries were taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for proper attention.
“Since my injury is not much, I decided to take care of myself.”
