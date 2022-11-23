Six-year-old boy rescued alive after 3 days in Indonesia earthquake

A six-year-old boy was on Wednesday pulled out alive from the rubble of a building three days after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Cianjur in the main Indonesian island of Java and killed 268 people.

The boy was rescued by a joint search and rescue team which confirmed his survival after being buried under the rubble of the earthquake in Kampung Rawacina, Nagrak Village.

The head of Nagrak village, Hendi Saeful Maladi, who spoke to journalists, said the people were thankful that the boy was rescued alive.

READ ALSO: Buhari condoles with Indonesia over deadly earthquake

He said: “Thank God, even though the child has been buried for three days, he is still alive and well.”

Maladi added that the boy was to be in school when the incideny occurred.

“Then since yesterday (Tuesday), the team launched evacuation in his house, and turns out the boy is there and safe.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now