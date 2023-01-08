International
Six-year-old pupil shoots teacher in Virginia classroom
A six-year-old first grade pupil at a school in Virginia, USA, on Friday, shot and wounded his teacher during an altercation, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
The Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, told journalists that by Virginia laws, the school shooting involving the six-year-old though extremely rare but not unheard of, a child that age can be punished for such a crime.
“No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School,” Drew said.
“The teacher, a woman in her 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries but her condition had improved somewhat by late afternoon.
“We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” Drew, said, adding that the boy had a handgun in the classroom, and investigators were trying to figure out where he obtained it.
