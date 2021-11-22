Six-year-old social media sensation dies of rare immune deficiency disorder

Six-year-old social media sensation Antwain Fowler has died from an immune disease.

The youngster went viral on social media after he was seen famously asking “where we about to eat at” during the lockdown in 2020.

After he went viral, more videos of him asking for food were shared online and they all went viral as people found his love for food endearing.

Unfortunately, he passed on and his mother confirmed the sad news on his Instagram account.

He had been suffering from autoimmune enteropathy, an illness which makes it difficult for the body to absorb nutrition.

His mum China said that “the pain in [her] heart is like no other”.

Antwain’s mum previously set up a GoFundMe page for her son after he was diagnosed with the illness in 2015.

It explained that he had undergone over 25 surgeries and he was unable to drink milk, or eat solid foods during his earlier childhood.

