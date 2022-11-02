Skales berates wife in newly released ‘diss track’

Nigerian singer, Skales has sent tongues wagging with his newly released single aimed at his wife, Precious Hassanity.

The musician, who married Hassanity in September 2021, has been making snide remarks about his wife in recent weeks.

The rapper had last weekend criticised his wife for mourning his late mother on Instagram.

In the diss track, Skales said he never knew he was tying the knot with a “devil.”

He said: “Rest in peace to Mama John. I never thought that I would be married to the devil. My life is a movie and that shit is on another level. Ain’t no much to discuss. It’s too much to bear, I’m just filled with disgust. I lost my queen to the evil of this cold world. Now it’s just me alone against the whole world.

”You could have saved my mama’s life. You were ten minutes away from the crib.

”Disappointed by the one I called family. This shit wasn’t any love. It was all for the gram. How can you be so insensitive?

“You could have saved my mama’s life. You were ten minutes away from the crib. I am in my feelings and I really don’t know how to act. You said it was better for worse but you didn’t have my back.”

Singer Skales Calls Wife ‘The Devil’ In New Diss Track Following Mother’s Death Nigerian singer, Skales has shared a snippet from a diss track he recorded against his wife, Precious aka Hassanity, as he continues to mourn his late mum.https://t.co/F8siKdCJ8f pic.twitter.com/NcF7ESOQyA — Voiceofnaija.ng (@voiceofnaijang) November 2, 2022

