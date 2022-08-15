Skit maker, Debo Macaroni says he’s being threatened for not supporting presidential candidate

Debo Macaroni, a renowned skit maker and Nollywood actor, has revealed that he has been receiving threats for refusing to support a certain presidential candidate.

The comic actor who has been receiving positive remarks for speaking against the underwhelming performance for the government mentioned that threats have been made against him and his family by supporters of a certain presidential candidate because they believe he is against their choice.

Macaroni published this in a thread via his Twitter platform on Sunday afternoon.

According to him, Nigerians must elect the most suitable candidates to occupy various leadership positions in the country.

Speaking via his verified Twitter platform, Macaroni noted that Nigerians must individually analyse the available candidates by “examining their past records, their current state of mind, their capacity and capability vis-à-vis the respective positions they wish to occupy”.

He wrote, “I went to visit my mother 2 weeks ago. I was giving out money to some people in the neighborhood as I always do anytime I go home. A woman walked up to me and asked why I am against a particular candidate.. I said I am not against anyone. All I want is for a better country.

“And that can only happen when we vote for good leaders. The next thing she said is that I should better watch myself because they know where my people live. I asked if that was a threat and she continued saying all sorts. My sister and manager were with me and I have a video!

Read also:Actor Mr Macaroni says ‘s3x-for-roles’ should be a punishable offence

“I can go on and on about different threats that I have received from some party members or supporters of a presidential candidate because they somehow believe that I am against their choice. Cyber bullying via different online attacks and tribal propaganda.

“There is so much dishonesty going on and it gets worse by the day. But my messaging will never change! Nigerians have suffered enough!!! Look around you and look at the serious challenges we are facing as a people.

“There’s no Messiah anywhere! However, to stand a chance for a better Nation come 2023, we must elect the most suitable options to occupy positions of leadership in the country. We must individually analyze these candidates by examining their past records, their current state of mind, their capacity and capability; Vis-à-vis the respective positions they wish to occupy.

“Do your research and vote for the right candidates. I rest my case. For now!”

Read his thread below.

I went to visit my mother 2 weeks ago. I was giving out money to some people in the neighborhood as I always do anytime I go home. A woman walked up to me and asked why I am against a particular candidate.. I said I am not against anyone. All I want is for a better country… — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) August 14, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now