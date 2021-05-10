S'Korea advises Nigerian govt on security challenges | Ripples Nigeria

News
S’Korea advises Nigerian govt on security challenges
The Ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, has advised the Nigerian government to look inwards in tackling its security challenges, instead of looking for external help as such issues were ‘mere family affairs that should be settled within.’
Young-Chae who gave the advice in Abuja on Sunday during an interactive session with selected security experts, said the insecurity facing the country was akin to a family disagreement that does not require the intervention of the international community, but regional cooperation.
While addressing the session, Young-Chae said:
“Security is a very sensitive issue. I know everyone is concerned about the insecurity in Nigeria but it is Nigeria’s internal issue. It should be discussed among Nigerians. If another country engages Nigeria, that is another issue entirely and that would be considered an international issue.
“To solve the problem, Nigeria needs international cooperation mainly with its neighbouring countries to enhance its internal security. Nigeria must cooperate with Chad, Niger and other neighbouring countries to ensure cooperation.
“In South Korea, we have a very strong defence which is rated number six in the world. The military is very dedicated and there is little or no corruption in the system. The military is the centre that holds the country together. If the military is corrupt, there is a high possibility that the whole country will be corrupt. Discipline and dedication are keys in building a stable and efficient military.”
He added that the Asian country had established the office of a defence attaché in its embassy in Nigeria to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.
“To have defence information sharing, both Nigeria and South Korea need to sign some documents. Defence authorities of both countries need to sign the documents which our Defence Attaché is presently working on. We are going to invite Nigeria’s Minister of Defence to South Korea to concretise this cooperation.
“South Korea embassy in Nigeria now has a Defence Attaché, who has been building relationships in the country. This is the first time South Korea is establishing a defence attaché in a long time in Nigeria.
“We are making contacts with the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force to extend our defence cooperation not only in terms of training and education but intelligence and information sharing, among other defence pacts.”
By Isaac Dachen…
