S’Korean mayor accused of s3xual assault found dead hours after he was declared missing

July 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Concerned authorities in South Korea have confirmed the death of the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, hours after he was declared missing.

Seoul police say Park, 64, was found dead in the northern area of Seoul shortly after midnight local time Friday, hours after his daughter had reported him missing on Thursday afternoon.

Seoul police said that foul play is not suspected in Park’s death, according to both outlets.

Hundreds of police officers and firefighters sought Park in the Seongbuk-gu neighborhood, utilizing drones and dogs in that area because that is where his cell phone signal had last been detected.

Park’s disappearance and death comes after he was accused of sexual harassment by one of his former secretaries, according to The Washington Post.

