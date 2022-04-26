Sluggish growth in Nigeria’s stock market as Cadbury, International Breweries top losers

The Nigerian capital market reported sluggish growth closing with N26.18 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The figure was a marginal increase of 0.05 percent over the N26.17 trillion posted on Monday.

The All-Share Index rose by 25.21 basis points to close at 48, 568.57, up from 48,543.36 posted on Monday.

Investors traded 464.73 million shares valued at N7.01 billion in 6,468 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed 244.69 million shares worth N4.03 billion which exchanged hands in 5,711 deals the previous day.

Academy topped the gainers’ chart with N0.11kobo to rise from N1.10kobo to N1.21kobo per share.

Champion’s share was up by N0.22kobo to move from N2.25kobo to N2.47kobo per share.

Meyer gained N0.25kobo to move from N2.56kobo to N2.81kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share price rose by N0.13kobo to end trading with N1.49kobo from N1.36kobo per share.

ETranzact completed the list, gaining N0.25kobo to close at N2.90kobo from N2.65kobo per share.

Multiverse led the losers’ table, dropping 8.70 percent in share price to close at N0.21kobo, down from N0.23kobo per share reported on Monday.

International Breweries’ share dropped by N0.45kobo to end trading at N5.15kobo from N5.60kobo per share.

Cadbury depreciated from N8.40kobo to N7.75kobo per share after losing N0.65kobo during trading.

Japaul Gold lost 6.25 percent to end trading with N0.30kobo from N0.32kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour completed the list after losing N0.19kobo to drop from N3.89kobo to N3.70kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 123.82 million shares valued at N144.56 million.

AIICO followed with 20.50 million shares valued at N14.04 million.

Zenith Bank traded 19.44 million shares worth N493.41 million.

First Bank sold 18.45 million shares worth N220.75 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 18.14 million valued at N69.05 million.

