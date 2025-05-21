The musician, in a post shared on his official X handle (formerly Twitter), said that he visited his old neighborhood last Sunday and what he saw was heartbreaking.

According to Small Doctor, he saw some promising guys whom he grew up with in the area sleeping while standing while others were making crazy gestures while sleeping.

The musician wrote; “There Is One Bros That Sings Against Drug Abuse On Socials, Been A Minute I Came Across His Contents (David Something Can’t Fully Remember) . I Think We Need Him More This Moment.

“I Strolled Through Hoods On Sunday And What I Saw Was Heart Breaking. The Rate Young Chaps Use Drugs Nowadays Is Alarming . Wasiu Ayinde Told Me 6 Years Ago To Establish A Rehabilitation Centre, Stating It Is The New Oil. That Man Saw The Future.

“Most Heartbreaking Was When I Arrived My Hood, I Saw Some Promising Guys We Grew Up Together Sleeping While Standing, Some Were Even Making Some Crazy Postures While Sleeping.