Entertainment
Small Doctor laments rising scourge of substance abuse among youths
Nigerian street hop singer Adekunle Temitope, popularly known in music circles as Small Doctor, has taken to social media to lament the rising spate of substance abuse among youths in the country.
The musician, in a post shared on his official X handle (formerly Twitter), said that he visited his old neighborhood last Sunday and what he saw was heartbreaking.
According to Small Doctor, he saw some promising guys whom he grew up with in the area sleeping while standing while others were making crazy gestures while sleeping.
READ ALSO: Small Doctor explains rough deal with Nigeria Police
The musician wrote; “There Is One Bros That Sings Against Drug Abuse On Socials, Been A Minute I Came Across His Contents (David Something Can’t Fully Remember) . I Think We Need Him More This Moment.
“I Strolled Through Hoods On Sunday And What I Saw Was Heart Breaking. The Rate Young Chaps Use Drugs Nowadays Is Alarming . Wasiu Ayinde Told Me 6 Years Ago To Establish A Rehabilitation Centre, Stating It Is The New Oil. That Man Saw The Future.
“Most Heartbreaking Was When I Arrived My Hood, I Saw Some Promising Guys We Grew Up Together Sleeping While Standing, Some Were Even Making Some Crazy Postures While Sleeping.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.