Smart Adeyemi declares support for Ekweremadu in UK case

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, said on Friday the federal lawmakers are fully behind the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in his current travails in the United Kingdom.

The British Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, for allegedly conspiring to bring a child to the country for organ harvesting.

Adeyemi, who featured in a programme on Channels Television, noted that some aspects of the case are still unclear and warned Nigerians against condemning Ekweremadu.

He said: “This issue is most unfortunate. It’s something that is very disturbing to everybody in the Senate because he is one of us; but more importantly is the fact that I know him to be a man of great value and strength of character; a man with a very high moral foundation.

“But having said this, I think it is too early to start apportioning blame as to whether he is guilty or not. All of us who are colleagues, we are feeling the pains and we are standing with Ike Ekweremadu on this. We will not abandon him to this.

“Effort is being made by quite a number of Senators to see what we can do by way of giving moral support and any other support that is required.

“But we want to get the full details of the case. The issues are that the victim was not of age, that he was below 18 years old. So he could not be seen to have had the right as to whether he could offer his organs for someone else.”

