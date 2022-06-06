SMBLF, Ohanaeze commend Buhari, Northern APC Govs for backing Southern President in 2023

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Northern Governors Forum and political leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for backing the ceding of the 2023 presidency to the South.

The Northern governors, in a letter to the President last week, had backed the emergence of a presidential candidate of the party from the Southern part of the country and urged the party delegates to support the president’s push to have the next President of a southern extraction.

In a statement jointly signed on Sunday by leaders of the SMBLF, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, on behalf of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Ayo Adebanjo, for Afenifere, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, the President-General of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) and Prof. George Obiozor, the President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, the coalition said the decision by Buhari and the Northern governors to back the South to produce the next President is “in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.”

“The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the Northern Governors and political leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their support for the rotation of the presidency to the South in 2023.

“The decision of the APC Northern leaders to back the emergence of a presidential candidate of the party from the Southern part of the country is a remarkable development and fetches huge relief to well-meaning Nigerians, from the needless political theatrics,” the statement reads.

“We totally endorse the conclusions of the APC governors and political leaders from the Northern states of Nigeria, after their meeting yesterday that after eight years of northern presidency under President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections should come from the southern states of Nigeria, in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.

“This is in tandem with our long-held position on the rotation of the presidency, and deserves commendation.

“Just when the nation’s future and political fortunes were looking dimmest, with all sorts of appalling shenanigans, the President and the Northern APC Governors, have provided a glimmer of hope; indicating that some of our politicians still cherish the “oneness” of Nigeria beyond parochial, political reparations.

“And, despite certain reservations, this decision has occasioned a level of optimism that perhaps all hope is not yet lost for the country.

“And by this development, the APC has not only ingratiated itself with the people of Southern Nigeria, the Middle Belt region, and indeed, all true lovers of democracy, equity, fairness and justice, but has also demonstrated that it is a truly “national” political party that is committed to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

“We commend the courage and patriotism of Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, for heeding the “patriotic advice” of his colleagues and withdrawing his presidential aspiration, and further urge all other Northern presidential aspirants under the APC and other parties, to withdraw likewise, in the national interest.

“We also appeal to the Southern APC presidential aspirants to close ranks, as suggested by Mr. President, and present a credible consensus candidate that we will represent and protect the interest of all Nigerians.

“We further restate our call on the people of Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt region, as well as, all well-meaning Nigerians, to, as a sacred obligation to the nation, NOT VOTE for any political party that does not present a southern candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

“The Forum warns politicians who place their ambitions over and above the health of the polity that the nation cannot afford to fritter away the labours of our heroes, past and present, by allowing such self-seeking politicians to, callously and carelessly, jettison arrangements and understandings that have sustained the oneness and stability of the country over the years.”

