SMTrends: #PHprotest despite Wike’s order, Kemi Olunloyo’s gimmick and other trending stories

October 13, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

#EndSARS protesters, on ground and across social platforms, continued their agitations on Tuesday, calling for an end to police brutality, and the scrapping of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the force.

Nigerian Twitter users took advantage of the trends to pass comments on various other issues, as they forced deviant influencers to return back on track, and also addressed government at all levels.

Kemi Olunloyo

The controversial Nigerian Journalist had her name on Twitter trends table for most of the day after she played a fast one on Twitter users who were erroneously jubilating that her account was suspended.

The self-acclaimed nurse, whose recent tweets had been against the #EndSARS movement, would later show up to announce that she had personally deactivated her account.

Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, also trended for most part of the day, following his announcement that the state prohibits the #EndSARS protests.

But #EndSARS protesters who found the move disturbing, did not hesitate to call out the governor for what they considered an infringement of their constitutional rights.

But in spite of the warning, protesters damned the consequences and converged in large numbers at the government house in Portharcourt.

Read Also: SMTrends: #WhereIsBuhari, #SurulereProtest, Davido’s ‘sell out’ and other trending stories

#BuhariHasBeenABadBoy

The Hashtag emanated from a viral video by an #EndSARS protester. In the video, the protester was heard calling the president a “bad boy” as she expressed her displeasure over the state of the nation, and the deprivation of her freedom of expression.

“I’m here to protest and they (the police) came with guns. Who do you think you are? You don’t do that. We’ve been peaceful,” she said.

Selina

With the #EndSARS protests still ongoing, and police officers still going beresk with their guns, Twitter users comically trended a local charm called “Selina”.

They joked about using the concuction for bullet proof as they continue with their struggle against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and against police brutality.

#IbadanProtest

Residents in Ibadan joined the nationwide struggle against SARS and police brutality. Reports from the State were positive as no life was lost during the peaceful protest.

Lauretta Onochie

The newly appointed INEC Commissioner for Delta State, Lauretta Onochie made it to Twitter trends table as Nigerians queried President Buhari for what they considered an “insensitive” decision.

Recall that Lauretta, an aide to the President, had only a few days ago called out Nigerian musician, Wizkid for referring to the president as a old man in a tweet that supported the #EndSARS protest.

She wrote, “It’s not disrespectful to call anyone old. It’s the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the president that leaves a sour taste in the mouth. He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he’s a #DumbKidNotWhizKid. When he grows up, he might learn respect”.

…By Okiemute Abraham

