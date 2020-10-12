SMTrends: #WhereIsBuhari, #SurulereProtest, Davido’s ‘sell out’ and other trending stories

Latest Trending Now

October 12, 2020
The incredible power of the people; the heartbeat of democracy
#EndSARS protesters, on Monday, took a more dogged approach in their agitation for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

There was also no slowing down on the conversations across social media, with multiple hashtags and phrases emerging at the top of Twitter trends table as users aggressively pushed the narrative.

#Lekki

The hashtag began to trend at the early hours of Monday morning after angry protesters obstructed movement at the toll gate in Lekki express.

The action forced the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the scene. But he was booed by the protesters who refused to pay attention.

#WhereIsBuhari

The hashtag dedicated to President Muhammadu Buhari began to trend after the president failed to address protesters after days of massive demonstrations nationwide.

However, few hours after the hashtag trended, the president in a one minute address to Nigerians acknowledged the “genuine grievances” of the protesters, stating that the disbanding of SARS was only a step to total police reforms.

ENDSARS protester shot to death at Surulere

#SURULEREPROTEST

It was a bloody Monday for residents and #ENDSARS protesters at the Surulere axis of Lagos, as officers of the Nigeria Police sprayed bullets to chase protesters, leaving one dead and three injured.

Davido

“I didn’t protest, I was there to calm my fans down” was the statement that got Davido trending on Twitter.

Protesters called out the ‘FEM’ Crooner for allegedly denying them during a closed door meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Police and PRO, Frank Mba. The singer however got support from fans.

Dbanj

Dbanj made the trends table after #EndSARS protesters called him out for ‘hypocritically’ standing against police brutality after his alleged use of the force to obstruct justice during a rape scandal involving him, four months ago.

