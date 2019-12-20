SMUGGLING: Customs seize bags of foreign rice in Adamawa

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday raided Mubi town market in Adamawa State for foreign rice and other contraband.

The raid by the NCS Adamawa/Taraba Command, led to seizure of many bags of foreign rice and the arrest of three suspects.of the

Comptroller Kamardeen Olumoh, who led the raid with reinforcement from the police, said it was in compliance with a directive from the Comptroller-General of the service in Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on August 20 ordered a partial closure of Nigeria’s land borders in order to check smuggling of contraband into the country through the neighbouring countries.

Speaking on the raid, Olumoh said: “The menace of smuggling around this axis is alarming for quite some time, the Comptroller General of Customs ordered that operations be carried out; that Mubi market mopped up of all smuggled items, especially foreign rice.

“Today, we are in the market and we are able to evacuate large quantities of rice and this is a clear signal to smugglers.

“We are backed by the Law, Section 147 of Customs and Excise Management Act has given us the power to enter or search premises day or night, to break and enter, make arrests; in fact, without a warrant and that is exactly what we did today.”

