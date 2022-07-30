Metro
Social media fastest channel for human trafficking – NAPTIP
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Saturday described social media as the easiest way for traffickers to get their victims.
The NAPTIP Commander in Anambra State, Ibadin Chukwu, stated this during a walk to mark the 2022 World Human Trafficking Day celebration in Awka, the state capital.
He warned youths to be wary of fraudulent advertorials on employment opportunities in the agency trending on social media.
Chukwu said: “Our duty is to arrest human traffickers, rescue the victims, rehabilitate and integrate them back into society for a better living. As we speak, we are using rented apartments without security. Our lives are in danger as well.
“We keep our victims under the custody of the police, National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Service (DSS), immigration and the state ministry of women/social welfare for safety. The agency in the state is appealing to the governor to help provide a conducive office to enable us to render effective services to Ndi-Anambra.”
