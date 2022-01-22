Social media goes agog as Wizkid, Davido embrace in a night club

Nigerian music superstars,Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun and Davido aka David Adeleke have put their differences aside as they embraced each other in Quilox night club, Lagos State on Friday night.

In recent years, both icons had been identified as the two leading acts in the music industry. Despite their success, both artistes have never worked together on a single for reasons best known to them.

Davido who is the founder of the record label, Davido Music World (DMW) in an interview released in 2020 revealed that he was never involved in a feud with Wizkid despite the perceived animosity between both parties.

READ ALSO: Tems reacts after Wizkid tried lifting her on stage during performance

In the recently published video, both artistes embraced each other tightly much to the fascination of onlookers.

Wizkid was seen speaking into the ears of Davido as they hugged each other. It was uncertain if fans will be given a nice treat later in the year following their recent moment of truce.

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now