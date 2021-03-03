Social Media putting youths under intense pressure –Yul Edochie | Ripples Nigeria

Yul Edochie, the son of Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie has taken to social media to reveal how youths in Nigeria are under so much pressure to impress their peers online.

According to the Nollywood actor, Nigerian youths need to relax and see themselves not as failures. He mentioned that social media is not the measurement for success, neither should it be used to judge one’s achievement in life.

Yul urged Nigerian youths to keep working hard and disregard the opulence and affluence of others that are shared on various social media platforms.

He advised youths to focus on themselves and keep building their careers and finances.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Yul Edochie wrote;

“Many youths are under a lot of pressure these days.

Sadly it’s not pressured to achieve.

But the pressure to look like they are achieving.

And social media is largely responsible for it.

Take it easy.

Avoid competition.

The goal is to be successful, not to look successful.”

Since his debut in 2005, the younger Edochie has become one of the most prominent figures in the movie industry.

