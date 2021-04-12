 SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS: Pantami on US terror watchlist saga, Ada Jesus, Rita Edochie, Odumeje stir social media | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS: Pantami on US terror watchlist saga, Ada Jesus, Rita Edochie, Odumeje stir social media

Published

54 mins ago

on

Social media users engaged in a heated debate on Monday in reaction to news reports alleging that Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, is on a United States terrorism watch list.

The report which was published on Sunday by a local media outlet claimed Pantami who is a former student of Salafist ideologies, had ties with top Islamic jihadists like late leader of the Boko Haram sect, Mohammed Yusuf and other Al-Qaeda leaders whom he revered and spoke highly of.

The report also claimed that the Minister held dangerous views against the American government, prior to his appointement in 2019 by President Buhari and substantiated their claims with an old video showing Pantami debating with the late Boko Haram founder, late Mohammed Yusuf.

The development, considered highly disturbing by most Nigerians instigated reactions and debates online as calls for a thorough investigation into the matter by the Nigerian government heightened.

Things took another turn, when the newspaper which had published the report retracted it and apologised. But the deed had been done, and many Nigerians reacted, with many fearing for the safety of their National Identification Numbers (NIN) domiciled in the ‘hands’ of the minister who oversees the registration exercise.

But reacting to the allegations and consequent apology via his official Twitter handle, Pantami while condemning the report as a case of character defamation wrote:

“@NewsWireNGR, your RETRACTION through your independent investigation has been noted. However, Investigative journalism requires the investigation before publishing, not after. Further, major publishers will meet my lawyers in the court on this defamation of character.

READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Owerri prison break; Banky W & Adesua miscarriage story

“My lectures against the doctrines and all other evil people have been available for over 15 years, including debates that endangered my life against many criminals in Nigeria. If you can’t understand Hausa, get an objective Hausa speaker to translate for you objectively” he wrote

See reactions below:

https://twitter.com/NotJustSalmanPR/status/1381517649616764929?s=08

Ada Jesus, Rita Edochie, Odumeje

The trio took independent spots on Twitter’s trends chart, Monday after Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie shared a video on her Instagram page, stating that she had now forgiven ailing comedienne, Mercy Ginikachukwu Cynthia, popularly known as Ada Jesus, hours after vowing never to forgive her.

She noted that she took the decision after heeding to pleas from her fans to pardon the younglady who she claimed went about soiling her reputation and that of controversial Nigerian prophet, Chukwuemeka Odumeje.

Ada Jesus who is currently down with kidney disease had reportedly accused the actress and the prophet of staging miracles in their church.

The actress further advised the younglady and others of her ilk to desist from speaking ill of men of God, especially prophet Odumeje.

Nigerians reacted thus:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports22 hours ago

Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter

Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
Sports22 hours ago

In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe

Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Sports2 days ago

Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico

Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Sports2 days ago

Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg

Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Sports2 days ago

Pulisic, Havertz shine as Chelsea cruise to victory at Crystal Palace

Fresh from midweek victory over Portuguese giants, Porto, in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea on Saturday trounced Crystal Palace 4-1...

Latest Tech News

Latest7 hours ago

Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
Latest1 day ago

P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement

P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
Latest2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...