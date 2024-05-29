Social media users descend on Daniel Bwala for calling Tinubu Nigeria’s ‘father’

Social media users descend Social media users have descended heavily on former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala after he made a post on X in which he called President Bola Tinubu Nigeria’s father.

Bwala, a former Adamawa lawmaker who made the post on Tuesday night in celebration of Tinubu’s one year in office, went on to say that Tinubu’s bold decisions since assuming office have saved the country’s economy and reset governance.

“Congratulations to @officialABAT, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our father, leader and president of our republic on your first anniversary in office as Commander in Chief. You made bold decisions to save our economy and reset governance, posterity would prove you right,” he had posted.

But Bwala could not have envisaged the responses he would get from Netizens who woke up on Wednesday to see the post and gave a serious round of roasting.

Many went as far as digging up his old quotes, one of which he said that even if Tinubu was given 30 years to rule Nigeria, nothing would change.

First to fire the salvo was @RealNaijaSon who said:

“I never believed any man can be as shameless as @BwalaDaniel just for crumbs. This is the same Tinubu he abused, insulted and called all sorts of names during campaign. Today, he has gone back to lick his vomit. Shameless indeed!”

Others followed in like manner:

@HabilaIshaq: Sir, will you be a minister of Humanitarian

Mr.Bwala please talk to MrPresident @officialABAT to appoint you as a minister of Humanitarian because there’s vacancy at the ministry.

@Val: @BwalaDaniel, nawoo for you oooo. Remember you are a father and cousin to some people and lawyer for that matter, don’t you have conscience at all? Within months someone you said can’t perform even given 30 years now you are supporting him? Nawaoo.

@JohnEtaso: You mean bold decision of inflicting renewed unnecessary economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and japa syndrome, inflation on Nigerians?

@Ndy: If shame was a man, he will run from you. Praise singer…where belle face politician.

@SlyGizzle: How do your kids respect you, knowing their fathers’ words change like the weather?

@Ohijeme: Let’s all laugh at propagandists, that is the only thing TINUBU have managed to achieve at least 15%.

Congratulations to @officialABAT President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our father, leader and president of our republic on your first anniversary in office as Commander in Chief. You made bold decisions to save our economy and reset governance, posterity would prove you right. pic.twitter.com/l4R7eqjAAf — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) May 28, 2024

Sir please come and explain pic.twitter.com/JrPSPP4x0r — Matthewtegha (@matthewtegha) May 29, 2024

