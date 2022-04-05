Entertainment
Socialite Cubana Chief Priest released from EFCC custody, breaks silence
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has released nightlife aficionado and Instagram celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.
Chief Priest confirmed his release during an Instagram session with his former employer, Obi Cubana on Monday night.
Ripples Nigeria reported on Saturday, April 2 that Cubana Chief Priest was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on his way to Owerri, the Imo State capital.
READ ALSO: IPOB warns Cubana chief priest, speaks on youths who got smartphones from Uzodinma
He was quizzed by the anti-graft agency over alleged tax fraud and money laundering.
Taking to his Instagram platform on Tuesday, April 5, Cubana reiterated that he had been been released after EFCC confirmed he is ‘okay’ to leave.
His post read: “EFCC tested Ok,Thank You family, I will never forget.
“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, make Una resend all my birthday wishes.”
