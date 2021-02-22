Socialite docked for alleged N35m fraud in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Socialite docked for alleged N35m fraud in Ogun
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a socialite, Mary Maisirat Akerele, for alleged N35.5million fraud at the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, said Akerele was arraigned on a five-count charge of stealing before Justice Abiodun Akinyemi.
According to him, the commission received a petition, alleging that the defendant collected the money in installments from one Alhaja Oladoja Abike under the guise of supplying four truck-load of rice from a rice milling company at Bida, Niger State, but diverted the funds.
However, the defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to her.
The defence counsel, H. A. Omikunle made an oral application for his client’s bail.
But the prosecution counsel, Shamsuddeen Bashir, opposed the application due to the defendant’s failure to keep the terms of the administrative bail earlier granted her.
Justice Akinyemi adjourned the case till March 4 for determination of the bail application.
He ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ibara, Abeokuta.
