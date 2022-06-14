Socialite, Lara Olukotun, mad at Mercy Aigbe for ‘starting a family with a family man’

Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Lara Olukotun on Tuesday, June 14 released a lengthy statement on her Instagram platform to explain why she had a fight actress, Mercy Aigbe at an event in Lagos.

The business owner mentioned in her post that she was livid at Aigbe for breaking a home and starting a new family with a ‘family man’, leaving a ‘mother of four to fend for herself’.

Earlier in the year, it would be recalled that Mercy Aigbe confirmed that she is now married to Kazim Adeoti, a politician and movie marketer.

Lara Olukotun stated in her post that she is infuriated at Mercy Aigbe for snatching her friend’s husband and acting like a victim in the situation. The Larrit Shoes Village owner went on to state that she had to teach the actress a lesson for promoting promiscuity by granting interviews.

Lara added that she will entertain public opinion in the end, because she is prepared to learn, however, her rival, Mercy Aigbe must for no reason tell lies whenever she grants an interview to discuss the bout with her at an event on Sunday, June 12.

Lara had earlier cautioned Mercy Aigbe to keep her out of her mouth, otherwise, there would be consequences.

Read her statement below.

