Entertainment
Socialite, Lara Olukotun, mad at Mercy Aigbe for ‘starting a family with a family man’
Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Lara Olukotun on Tuesday, June 14 released a lengthy statement on her Instagram platform to explain why she had a fight actress, Mercy Aigbe at an event in Lagos.
The business owner mentioned in her post that she was livid at Aigbe for breaking a home and starting a new family with a ‘family man’, leaving a ‘mother of four to fend for herself’.
Earlier in the year, it would be recalled that Mercy Aigbe confirmed that she is now married to Kazim Adeoti, a politician and movie marketer.
Read also:Socialite Lara Olukotun warns Mercy Aigbe over IG statement
Lara Olukotun stated in her post that she is infuriated at Mercy Aigbe for snatching her friend’s husband and acting like a victim in the situation. The Larrit Shoes Village owner went on to state that she had to teach the actress a lesson for promoting promiscuity by granting interviews.
Lara added that she will entertain public opinion in the end, because she is prepared to learn, however, her rival, Mercy Aigbe must for no reason tell lies whenever she grants an interview to discuss the bout with her at an event on Sunday, June 12.
Lara had earlier cautioned Mercy Aigbe to keep her out of her mouth, otherwise, there would be consequences.
Read her statement below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...