Entertainment
Socialite Lara Olukotun warns Mercy Aigbe over IG statement
Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Lara Olukotun has threatened to come for actress, Mercy Aigbe for mentioning her name in her recently published statement on her Instagram stories.
On Monday, June 13, a video of Lara, who is the founder of Larrit Shoe Village (LSV) engaging in a fight with Aigbe surfaced on social media.
Afterwards, Mercy Aigbe published a statement to vindicate herself, explaining that she is yet to decipher the reason behind Lara’s attack.
Read also: Mercy Aigbe opens up on fight with Lagos socialite, Olukotun
Reacting to Aigbe’s statement, Lara cautioned the Nollywood actress against mentioning her name in any public place, including Instagram or any social media platform.
Lara wrote;
“Listen carefully, this is social media, a public platform. Don’t call my name to address issues you don’t want me to react to. Period.”
Read her full statement below.
