Socialite Mompha arraigned in court

Nigerian socialite and self-acclaimed businessman, Ismaila Mustapha better known as Mompha was arraigned in court today, Wednesday, January 12.

According to the statement published on the official Instagram page of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mompha was arraigned for offenses concerning money laundering and the use of property derived from an unlawful act.

The embattled socialite was arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offenses Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

It would be recalled that Mompha was arrested on Monday, January 10.

The statement published on the official INstagram page of EFCC reads;

“Ismaila Mustaph (Aka Mompha) arraigned this morning, January 12, 2022, for offenses on Money Laundering and use of property derived from unlawful acts.

He was arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.”

