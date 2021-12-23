Socialite, Mompha, threatens to sue transvestite Bobrisky, demands N1bn

Nigerian socialite and businessman Mompha, real name Ismaila Mustapha has served controversial transvestite, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky a notice to prosecute.

Mompha is demanding Bobrisky retracts and apologize in two newspapers within seven days and pay the sum of N1 billion as damages over claims which he described as “malicious”.

Mompha in the lawsuit notice he shared on his Instagram page during the early hours of Thursday, December 23 accused Bobrisky of not debunking a claim made by his former employee, Oye, about them being homos3xual partners.

Further, the socialite also accused Bobrisky of making false claims of him borrowing his car each time he visits Nigeria.

Mompha also alleged that the cross-dresser carried out a campaign to smear his name with the assertion of him being “an audio billionaire renting cars in Dubai for the gram”.

Read the lawsuit notice below.

