Socialite Obi Cubana blames society, family for youths chasing illegal activities

Nigerian club owner and nightlife aficionado, Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyiegbu has given reasons for youths getting involved in illegal activities in the country.

In a publication shared on the social media platform, Instagram on Monday, the business magnate revealed that most youths are eager to make it quick due to the pressure from the society and members of their family.

Obi Cubana said in the post, “In a world where we want everything quick, youths are often faced with a lot of pressure from both society and members of their families.”

He explained that at a tender age, the families were already heaping “unrealistic “ responsibilities on youths.”

According to the chairman of the Cubana Group, societal and family pressures are expectations that affect the entire community.

He continued:

“Our youths are constantly forced to act and feel a certain way and society enjoys dictating how the youths should behave.

“They feel the pressure of fitting into society’s norm and while family is fun, it can also be full of tensions.”

He stated further that a lot of youths are going through depression because of the pressure and stress created by society and family.

“These have made many of them resort to drug abuse and excessive use of alcohol.

“Many young people have to leave school just to fend for their families, especially young girls, who are on the streets because they need to send money home,” Iyiegbu stated.

He listed pressures on the youths as “pressure from work to meet a certain target, especially in the banking sector, and from society to dress or look a certain way.

“There is pressure from school to pass exams and get a certain grade, pressure from the local churches to donate for one thing or another and pressure from friends.

“Even on social media, some are now depressed for not getting a certain amount of likes on their posts,” he added.

