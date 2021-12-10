Socialite Pretty Mike causes stir as he attends Eniola Badmus’ event stage with ‘zombies’

Controversial Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike, real name Mike Eze-Nwaile Nwogu stole the show at actress Eniola Badmus’ 20-years on stage celebration as he emerged with people dressed up like zombies.

Pretty Mike is renowned for making the most of events and on Friday, December 9, he took the concept a step further.

This time, the nightlife aficiando employed the services of several young men and women who wore briefs to cover their sensitive parts and drenched in corpse paint to embody zombies.

The moment Pretty Mike walked into the hall with his entourage, other guests once again acknowledged his showstopper’s antics.

Sharing the video of his recent concept on Instagram, the socialite mentioned that he enjoys entertaining both the ‘spirit and physical world’.

Watch the moment below.

