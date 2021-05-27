Socialite, Pretty Mike, recounts how lady almost pinned a child on him | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike has taken to social media to recount how a lady almost pinned a child on him.

According to the socialite, a DNA test had to be carried out, however, the result of the test vindicated him after it came out negative.

In the revelation that he published on his Instagram page, Pretty Mike revealed that the real father of the child could not be identified.

Read his narration below;

“Has the tots of leaving this Lagos or this country crossed ur mind be4…..

“I HAD a daughter who’s 8 “at least I wanted to believe she was mine” 😎…… I met this girl at my nite club, as I just got back to the country, not too long ago, she was pretty, very endowed as hell, she told me her name was Amaka💐.”

He continued;

“I hosted her and all, asin the nite was smooth, and we finally ended up at my home and we knacked and I settled her in the morning,💰

“I was a bit drunk so I didn’t bother replacing the condom after it broke🙈”you all know what I’m talking about abi “…… Let’s say this was December that year.

“6 months down the line, she calls telling me she’s pregnant for me..

“It was funny and I wasn’t going to have it..she involved some of her friends; I was Rude and didn’t accept it, not because I was being irresponsible, but think am na…

“1,2,3,4 months you no tell me, until the 6th month…I wasn’t going to have it.. Fast forward, Her friends got my friends involved and one of my guys “Yomi” took it upon himself to pressure me to accept just to reduce the drama.”

His concluding paragraph reads;

“Can u believe this girl was 7+ months gone and I caught her red-handed sleeping with my so call friend Yomi, the same guy that was advocating for her, At this point, I made up my mind that they’d kill me be4 I will accept the child without a DNA test.. She finally Gave birth to an immaculate princess and it melted me.

“I don’t know if it was Kayanmata she used on me den, cause DNA never crossed my mind until two years ago, this babe girl keeps growing; but looked nothing like me, instead I could see my guy Yomi’s face in her.

“I built some courage and went for a DNA test. she wasn’t mine ☹️, but I still wanted to help and asked my friend Yomi to come in for the same test, Lord and behold, Yomi wasn’t the father too”

By Adekunle Fajana…

