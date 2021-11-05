Entertainment
Socialite Pretty Mike tackles fans who tattoo celebrity images on their body
Nigerian socialite and nightlife aficionado Pretty Mike, real name Mike Eze-Nwalie has taken to his Instagram page to comment on fans who ink their favorite celebrities on their body.
In his Instagram post, Pretty Mike questioned why the tattoos are drawn ‘big and ugly.’
In recent times, the culture of Nigerians paying tribute to their favourite artistes or celebrity with a tattoo is becoming prevalent.
Read also: Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike, says marriage is an achievement
Speaking about the trend, Mike averred that even if a celebrity is ugly, the fan should appeal to the tattoo artist to make them look fine while drawing it.
Read his statement below.
