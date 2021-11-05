Socialite Pretty Mike tackles fans who tattoo celebrity images on their body

Nigerian socialite and nightlife aficionado Pretty Mike, real name Mike Eze-Nwalie has taken to his Instagram page to comment on fans who ink their favorite celebrities on their body.

In his Instagram post, Pretty Mike questioned why the tattoos are drawn ‘big and ugly.’

In recent times, the culture of Nigerians paying tribute to their favourite artistes or celebrity with a tattoo is becoming prevalent.

Read also: Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike, says marriage is an achievement

Speaking about the trend, Mike averred that even if a celebrity is ugly, the fan should appeal to the tattoo artist to make them look fine while drawing it.

Read his statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now