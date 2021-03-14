Socialite Rosy Meurer marks first Mother's Day as mum | Ripples Nigeria

A couple of weeks ago, Nigerian brand influencer and socialite, Rosy Meurer and her husband, Olakunle Churchill announced the arrival of their first child, King Churchill Jnr.

Meurer took to social media on Sunday to celebrate her new status as a mother.

Incidentally, March 14 every year is celebrated as Mothers’ Day across the world.

The socialite said is grateful for the arrival of her child and the presence of Churchill in her life.

The husband, who posted a photo of the couple with their son on the platform, wrote:

“Today I want to greet you on your first Mother’s Day, you are a brave and courageous woman.

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill, announces arrival of first child with new wife, Rosy Meurer

“It’s nice to see you (Meurer) grow in different aspects of life and believe me, there are no recipes for it.

“Just follow your intuition.

“I love you.

“Happy Mother’s Day!”

Churchill is the ex-husband of Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Churchill and Meurer revealed in an Instagram post in February that they have been married for two months.

Join the conversation

Opinions