 Socialite Rosy Meurer marks first Mother's Day as mum | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Life's Blog

Socialite Rosy Meurer marks first Mother’s Day as mum

Published

2 hours ago

on

A couple of weeks ago, Nigerian brand influencer and socialite, Rosy Meurer and her husband, Olakunle Churchill announced the arrival of their first child, King Churchill Jnr.

Meurer took to social media on Sunday to celebrate her new status as a mother.

Incidentally, March 14 every year is celebrated as Mothers’ Day across the world.

The socialite said is grateful for the arrival of her child and the presence of Churchill in her life.

The husband, who posted a photo of the couple with their son on the platform, wrote:

“Today I want to greet you on your first Mother’s Day, you are a brave and courageous woman.

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill, announces arrival of first child with new wife, Rosy Meurer

“It’s nice to see you (Meurer) grow in different aspects of life and believe me, there are no recipes for it.

“Just follow your intuition.

“I love you.

“Happy Mother’s Day!”

Churchill is the ex-husband of Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Churchill and Meurer revealed in an Instagram post in February that they have been married for two months.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports2 mins ago

Ronaldo nets second-fastest career hat-trick; Osimhen helps Napoli beat Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second-fastest hat-trick in his career to help Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 in the Serie A on...
Sports31 mins ago

EPL: Man Utd pip West Ham to go second; Arsenal seal first derby win vs Spurs in 3yrs

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday....
Sports57 mins ago

Iheanacho dedicates hat-trick to ‘all mothers’, praises Vardy for support

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has wished all the mothers in the world a Happy Mother’s Day following a superb...
Sports2 hours ago

Aruna awaits world ranking for Olympics ticket after losing out at WSQT

Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna will now hope to pick his ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from...
Sports6 hours ago

Iheanacho bags hat-trick, Ndidi provides assist as Leicester hammer Sheff Utd

Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were nothing but spectacular for Leicester City in the Premier League on...

Latest Tech News

Tech2 days ago

Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
Latest3 days ago

MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage YouTube struggling to get back online after global outage
Latest3 days ago

YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others

American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Latest4 days ago

Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Latest5 days ago

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content

Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Latest5 days ago

Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.