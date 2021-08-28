Socialites, KiddWaya, DJ Cuppy to feature in new British reality TV series, ‘Highlife’

Nigerian socialites Kiddwaya and DJ Cuppy have been billed to star in “Highlife,” a new black British reality series premiering on September 10, 2021.

The reality series, produced by the British platform, Channel 4, is “the first Black British premium reality series,” and will document the lives of young Nigerian Brits as they strive for success.

Other Nigerian-Brits that will join Kiddwaya and Cuppy in the reality show include Irene Agbontaen, Bussdown King, Bernia Boateng, Kamille, Toni Tone, Tomi and Chieferdcypha.

The reality series basically follows the lives and loves of a group of highly ambitious young Nigerian Brits with all of them pursuing their personal ideas of success.

A statement by Channel 4 on the reality series reads:

“Highlighting a community where high family expectations often impact career choices, relationships and even friendship groups, the four-part docu-ality series is an aspirational but utterly relatable authentic portrayal of British life.”

Cuppy, who confirmed her participation in the reality series via her Instagram page, shared a photo of all participants and wrote: “Are you ready for the #HighLife? BRAND NEW @Channel4 Series starts on September 10th.”

Kiddwaya also took to his Instagram page to announce the new, shared same photo as Cuppy and wrote:

“I’m so excited to announce I’m part of the brand-new docu-ality series Highlife, starting Friday 10th September at 10pm on prime time @channel4. It’s the first show of its kind in British history and it promises to deliver jaw-dropping original content.

“Shout out to all the stars on the show @chieferdcypha @cuppymusic @irenettya @t0nit0ne @berniciaboateng @kamille @tazerofficial and the legendary @flexgoddaps for directing. Shoutout to @optomen and @cr8tiverow for producing.

This one is for the culture. #C4Highlife.”

Join the conversation

Opinions