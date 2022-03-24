Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: ‘A proven competent aspirant’ – Nigerians react as Peter Obi joins presidential race

3 mins ago

peter obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi left social media in a frenzy on Thursday after he declared his intentions to contest for Presidency in 2023 election.

Obi broke the news in Awka while addressing royalties and Presidents General of the 181 communities in three State at the Government House, Awka.

He said: “I have come to inform you of my intention to contest the 2023 presidential election. I need your support.

“We are all Nigerians and we know how things are shared in the country. Many people had called to ask my position on this matter and my answer then was that I needed to consult widely.

“The reason I called you, therefore, is to officially inform you that I am aspiring for the president of Nigeria in 2023,” Mr Obi told the monarchs.

Speaking further on his plans for the country, he said: “The Nigeria I will lead will create jobs, boost our economy, improve education. If I have the opportunity, I will turn around the country for the better.

“I will move Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive nation. As a Nigerian, I want all parts of the country to be secured. I’m not aspiring for a political position, but to serve the country.

“Let me assure you that I will seriously contest for the president of Nigeria on the platform of the PDP.”

Obi’s declaration came just after the presidential leadman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had also declared his interest.

Obi had contested alongside Atiku as his vice-presidential candidate in that election.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Taribo West’s prayers for Bola Tinubu — how Nigerians are reacting

See what Nigerians are saying about the development:

