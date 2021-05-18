 SocialMediaTrends: Abidemi Rufai's arrest by FBI, el-Rufai's 'abuse of power' in Kaduna & more | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Abidemi Rufai's arrest by FBI, el-Rufai's 'abuse of power' in Kaduna & more

19 mins ago

The social media space on Tuesday was awash with reactions to the arrest of Abidemi Rufai, an aide to Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over a $350,000 unemployment benefit fraud.

The now suspended aide was reportedly arrested on Friday evening, at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on his way out of the US, based on the criminal allegation.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing on May 19 and may bag a 30 years jail term if found guilty of the allegation levelled against him.

His arrest is coming barely a year after Instagram influencer, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as ‘Hushpuppi’ was arrested in a raid conducted by the FBI, Interpol and Dubai police over £350m cyber scam.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on social media are also of the opinion that Nigerian leaders are the real ‘yahoo boys’.

El-Rufai

Social media users are calling out Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai for declaring the president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba, wanted, and insisting on his arrest and prosecution.

The Governor, in a Twitter post made via his official handle, accused the labour president of Economic sabotage, punishable under the Miscellaneous Act Offences, insisting that Mr Wabba must report himself to the nearest police station for prosecution.

El-Rufai while fielding questions from journalists at an event on Tuesday maintained that there was no going back on his decision to sack workers, adding that the state was not ready to reach a compromise with the labour union.

“Yes you saw my Twitter handle post. They have attacked facilities and engaged in economic sabotage. That is an offense under the act of the miscellaneous act. And we will bring him to justice.

“We are looking for him. he should report himself to the nearest police station or report to us. he will be prosecuted for economic sabotage,” said the Governor

When asked if a compromise between the two parties was feasible, El-Rufai said, “there is no ground for compromise. They have used their last ultimate weapon. It will not change anything. It will not change our position.”

But Wabba has already termed el-Rufai’s actions as an ‘abuse of power’.

The union began their five-day warning strike on Monday to protest the mass sack of workers in the state by the el-Rufai government.

Twitter users have, however tagged el-Rufai’s handling of the situation as tyrannical, with the following comments:

Ordinary President

Mixed reactions have trailed the action of a Radio Personality, Ahmad Isah, also known as ‘Ordinary President’, who on a viral video was seen hitting a woman during an interview.

In the trending BBC Africa Eye documentary, Isah took to assaulting the woman who was accused of setting her 10-year-old relative on fire for alleged witchcraft.

She allegedly tied the victim’s hands and feet, poured kerosene on her head and set the girl on fire.

When asked repeatedly by the Brekete Family host how she confirmed that the girl was a witch, she replied: “Nobody. I don’t know what came over me”, insisting that she didn’t know how it happened.

The Human Rights Activist immediately lost his cool and slapped her twice.

Some social media users have thrown their weight in support of his actions while others kicked against it, noting that he was wrong to have hit the woman.

EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also trended on Tuesday following the brewing tension in Oshogbo, the Osun state capital after youths in the state stormed the streets to protest the mass arrest of suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ by the anti graft agency.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that EFCC operatives had on Monday night raided the areas of Adetunji Estate and Hallelujah Estate in search of suspected internet fraudsters, but youths in the area prevented them from carting away vehicles belonging to the suspects.

The development led to the youths staging a protest around Lameco Junction and Dele Yes Sir Junction with bonfires and road blocks.

The mass protest is said to have caused heavy gridlock in all the roads adjoining the junction.

See how Nigerians have also reacted to the development:

…By Okiemute Abraham

