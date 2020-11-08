Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Adamu Garba’s suit to stop Twitter, Rahama Sadau’s ‘indecency’ uproar & more

November 8, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Sunday’s discussions on social media began with an outcry for justice as victims of the Lekki shooting of October 20, 2020 were once again remembered.

The focus was later changed when several Twitter users began condemning religious extremism in Nigeria as they called out a few politically influential personalities.

The following trends garnered the most engagements:

#LekkiMassacre

The events that have followed killing of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate by military men 19 days ago, have triggered cries for justice once again on Twitter.

The slow pace of Justice coupled with numerous reports of intimidation and threat against promoters of the #EndSARS movement by the Federal government caused protesters to hint on a second wave of protests by Monday.

The question of “Who Ordered the Shooting” also resurfaced on Twitter.

Rahama Sadau, Sharia

Twitter users showed support for popular Kannywood actress, Sadau Rahama who is set to undergo probe by the Nigerian Police as well as appear before a Sharia Court in Kaduna over ‘indecent’ dressing according to Muslim apologists.

Rahama’s picture of herself on a backless outfit was said to have attracted blasphemous comments against the Prophet Mohammed.

Most Twitter users considered the move extreme especially since the actress had tendered apology to her fans and the general public days ago.

Adamu Garba

Many Nigerians on Twitter have backed the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja to counter ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba’s suit against Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.

Garba’s suit seeking to compel the Nigerian Communications Company (NCC) to stop the operation of Twitter in Nigeria was widely seen as a plot to restrict media freedom as well as promote his novel social media app, “Crowwe”.

Twitter Nigeria reacted thus:

…By Okiemute Abraham

