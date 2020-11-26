Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: Adesina’s defense of Gowon, Youths’ call for end to bad govt & more

November 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Many Nigerians on social media continued to vocalize their stance concerning the inadequacies of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, going all out on Thursday to call for an end to bad governance.

Although trending issues across social platforms were not limited to politics, the following topics garnered maximum engagements

Adesina, Aburi

Twitter Nigeria dragged the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina for defending former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) against his looting of public wealth as alleged by a UK Parliamentarian.

According to Adesina, who is a former Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, the allegations were false and not a character of the ex-military leader who he described as a man of “great honour and an admirable elder statesman of Nigeria, whose honesty and integrity were impeccable”.

Adesina’s defense recieved criticisms from Twitter users who called Gowon a “war criminal” for breaching the Aburi Accord of 1966 and supervising the deadly civil war in Nigeria between 1967 and 1970.

DON JAZZY

Fans of Don Jazzy and his fellow celebrities poured well wishes on him as he turned 38 on Thursday.

The Nigerian record producer and singer, who is the founder of Mavin Records, took to Twitter to announce his birthday stating that he was grateful for life even though it was an eventful year.

Nigerians have lauded the music producer for his relevance and impact so far in the music industry.

#EndBadGovernmentinNigeria

The hashtag trended on Twitter on Thursday as young Nigerians, especially #EndSARS protesters, aired their grievances against the bad leadership style of the Nigerian government, following its failures to implement the demands of the people since the October demonstrations.

Nigerians have continued to ask ‘Who Ordered the Shooting’ of unarmed protesters by military men at the Lekki toll gate as controversies concerning the incident heighten by the day.

…By Okiemute Abraham

