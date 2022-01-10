News
SocialMediaTrends: ‘Affliction shall not rise a second time’ – reaction trails Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid
A possible Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential bid ahead of the 2023 elections has sparked massive reactions from Nigerians across social media.
The acclaimed national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday categorically stated that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to contest for President in 2023.
Asiwaju Tinubu made this known to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said he was at the State House to see the President on general issues concerning Nigeria including some of the concerns in the APC as well as security issues.
But when asked on whether he has informed President Buhari of his ambition to contest for Presidency in 2023, he said, “I can answer that with a categorical YES. I’ve informed the President of my intention but I’ve not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting”.
The development has since been greeted with mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, many of whom have publicly rued the idea of a Tinubu candidacy, talk more of Presidency in 2023.
Find reactions below:
…By Okiemute Abraham and Blessing Udeobasi
