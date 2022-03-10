Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: ‘Agbero is a career’ – how Nigerians reacted to MC Oluomo’s NURTW breakaway

1 hour ago

NURTW members warn of dangers as MC Oluomo is appointed caretaker committee chairman

The social media space on Thursday was abuzz over the indefinite suspension of the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos Chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called Mc Oluomo, by the Union’s leadership.

The development followed earlier query sent to the NURTW chieftain in Lagos over alleged misconduct, insubordination and inciting of members of the state chapter against the apex body.

Mc Oluomo had reportedly led his supporters on a protest where he accused the union at the national level of unnecessarily interfering in the state affairs.

The National body, in a statement therefore, directed for his suspension, ordering him to hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to the State Secretary.

In reaction, Oluomo anounced the withdrawal of himself and his lieutenants from NURTW as a union and asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take over the running of all parks and garages in the state.

The development comes weeks after the NURTW leader was said to have been eyeing the Oshodi kingship stool in Lagos state which had been vacant for a while.

