SocialMediaTrends: Akin Alabi’s renovation of ‘little hospital’, Bakare’s praise of Hall-of-Famer Tinubu

December 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Social media users had reasons to call out individuals as well as react to controversial comments on major issues centered on the nation’s politics.

The following conversations were the highlights of Thursday’s trends:

Akin Alabi

Nigerians have dragged Hon. Oloye Akin Alabi, the lawmaker representing Ona-Ara/Egbeda Federal Constituency, Ibadan for supervising a ‘poorly built’ Primary Healthcare facility for residents of Ajiwogbo community, Ibadan.

The lawmaker had on Wednesday, posted a picture of the renovated structure on his Twitter page but received backlash as some called the building a large “first aid box” and nothing compared to hospitals in developed societies.

Many also faulted most Nigerian politicians especially House Members who prefer to be lauded for carrying out ‘substandard’ projects.

In response to the outburst on social media, Hon. Alabi explained that the project was a renovation of an already-existing healthcare facility in the Ajiwogbo community.

He stated that he didn’t see the need to expand the hospital since it only admits about five patients a day, and that the project was a fulfilment of the promise he made to the community during his campaign.

Nigerians reacted thus:

Tinubu

The Senior Pastor of The Citadel Global Community (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Tunde Bakare, was also dragged for saying that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has fought and won many battles on behalf of the Yoruba people.

He made this know to his congregation at the Lagos Citadel church, in a sermon titled “An Idle Man’s Brain is the Devil’s Workshop” where he stated that God did not need anyone’s approval to put Tinubu in a hall of fame.

“Like Jephthah the Gileadite, he [Tinubu] has fought many battles on behalf of the Yoruba people and won despite his rough beginning and God does not need anybody’s permission to put such in his hall of fame despite their past deeds and ancestry.

“Despite his growing up challenges, the dents and the detours of his life, he like Jephthah delivered Lagos State and nearly all the southwest states from the onslaught of the PDP from 1999 to 2007.

“Truth be told, without his cooperation and political dexterity, the APC victory at the polls in 2015 and 2019 would have been impossible,” the preacher said.

Bakare also advised South-West elders allegedly scheming against Tinubu to desist from the act and quit being judgmental of him because everybody has a past.

Mixed reactions trailed the preacher’s admonition:

