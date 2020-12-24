SocialMediaTrends: Akin Alabi’s renovation of ‘little hospital’, Bakare’s praise of Hall-of-Famer Tinubu

Social media users had reasons to call out individuals as well as react to controversial comments on major issues centered on the nation’s politics.

The following conversations were the highlights of Thursday’s trends:

Akin Alabi

Nigerians have dragged Hon. Oloye Akin Alabi, the lawmaker representing Ona-Ara/Egbeda Federal Constituency, Ibadan for supervising a ‘poorly built’ Primary Healthcare facility for residents of Ajiwogbo community, Ibadan.

The lawmaker had on Wednesday, posted a picture of the renovated structure on his Twitter page but received backlash as some called the building a large “first aid box” and nothing compared to hospitals in developed societies.

Many also faulted most Nigerian politicians especially House Members who prefer to be lauded for carrying out ‘substandard’ projects.

In response to the outburst on social media, Hon. Alabi explained that the project was a renovation of an already-existing healthcare facility in the Ajiwogbo community.

He stated that he didn’t see the need to expand the hospital since it only admits about five patients a day, and that the project was a fulfilment of the promise he made to the community during his campaign.

Nigerians reacted thus:

Sir no disrespect but i guess you travel abroad and you see how their health center look. Why is it had for you people to do same for your own people, can you bring your family or friends or even yourself to this health center for anything. — Zeus077 (@zeuszeddy1) December 23, 2020

Health center New Toilet

By Akin Alabi. By Desmond Elliot Lagos is in good hands. pic.twitter.com/fllL3T526I — 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕒𝕝𝕒 𝕁𝕟𝕣. (@kusssman) December 24, 2020

First picture is a Health Care Centre in South Calgary, Alberta Canada. Second picture is a Health Care Centre is South West, Ibadan Nigeria. The mediocrity of our politicians is legendary and Akin Alabi is no exception. pic.twitter.com/E0ptyzyaym — Charles (@ceonigeria_) December 24, 2020

Akin Alabi joined the rest to make same mistake? We have repeatedly clamoured that the name of the lawmaker should not appear as SPONSOR in constituency projects. It's not your personal money FGS! pic.twitter.com/qzKO0RigBh — Benny (@BenUgbana_) December 24, 2020

So Akin Alabi flew in contractors all the way from Abuja to Ibadan just to construct a First Aid box and call it Health Centre. pic.twitter.com/Hpk52u4gw2 — VII 💫 (@Dr_Stewsss) December 24, 2020

the guy sounds smart, to dumb people — D (@danvixent) December 24, 2020

Y'all should take it easy on Akin Alabi.

The political reality is the people of Ajiwogbo will appreciate the 'health center and probably that have never had it so good in the past.

Akin Alabi's mistake is posting it on here, the standard here is higher than that of Dubai. — Premier (@SodiqTade) December 24, 2020

In the original post, it wasn’t like I boasted that this was massive or an “ultra modern” or a world class facility. I helped connect the village and the agency, worked hard to make sure it happened. The entire details are in the pictures. No bragging. I don’t understand the vex. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) December 24, 2020

You are singing praises cos of the dearth of leadership in Nigeria. What else was expected of him? And just so you know, it still does not justify the sham of a building called an health centre which his name is boldly written as a SPONSOR… — ChrisPoise💡 (@chrispoise1) December 24, 2020

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Mixed feelings’ after ASUU ends strike; Amotekun’s alleged brutality & harrassment

Tinubu

The Senior Pastor of The Citadel Global Community (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Tunde Bakare, was also dragged for saying that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has fought and won many battles on behalf of the Yoruba people.

He made this know to his congregation at the Lagos Citadel church, in a sermon titled “An Idle Man’s Brain is the Devil’s Workshop” where he stated that God did not need anyone’s approval to put Tinubu in a hall of fame.

“Like Jephthah the Gileadite, he [Tinubu] has fought many battles on behalf of the Yoruba people and won despite his rough beginning and God does not need anybody’s permission to put such in his hall of fame despite their past deeds and ancestry.

“Despite his growing up challenges, the dents and the detours of his life, he like Jephthah delivered Lagos State and nearly all the southwest states from the onslaught of the PDP from 1999 to 2007.

“Truth be told, without his cooperation and political dexterity, the APC victory at the polls in 2015 and 2019 would have been impossible,” the preacher said.

Bakare also advised South-West elders allegedly scheming against Tinubu to desist from the act and quit being judgmental of him because everybody has a past.

Mixed reactions trailed the preacher’s admonition:

"DONT GANG UP TO KILL BOLA TINUBU" Tunde Bakare warns Yoruba Strange Fellows ganging against him for 2023 pic.twitter.com/sSTyKeDoTf — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) December 23, 2020

Tinubu will give accounts of all his deeds. He shouldn't be seen as a generous man, he is an integral part of the rots in Nigeria- Tunde Bakare( 28/10/2019, The Sun newspaper) @T_Bakare

People should see Tinubu as a Yoruba hero, he shouldn't be vilified- Tunde Bakare(20/12/20) pic.twitter.com/j4UwWA5DbZ — Omalicha-Nwa (@Anayo_El) December 23, 2020

The same pastor that told us God has chosen him to succeed Buhari. I wonder whom his God is. — SenatorAlo (@AloSenator) December 24, 2020

I pity those still attending Tunde Bakare's church. I wonder how a supposed "Man of God" will be campaigning for a well known corrupt man like Tinubu on the altar. No respect for the things of God. You see this Christianity, na only God know who they serve am. I'm not shocked. — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) December 23, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions