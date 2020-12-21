Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Alausa’s NIN crowd amid pandemic, ‘stop and search’ by NDLEA SWAT & more

December 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Happenings across Nigeria, ranging from unpopular government policies to controversial comments by political office holders, were greeted with diverse reactions on social media.

The following issues thrived on Monday with massive engagements:

NDLEA SWAT

Nigerians were caught off guard on Monday after pictures of a new security outfit reportedly in operation known as ‘NDLEA SWAT’ went viral.

According to veteran Nigerian rap artist, RuggedMan, who shared the photos via his Twitter handle, these ‘mysterious’ officers were stationed along major roads where they stopped commercial vehicles to search the content of mobile phones of passengers.

How the NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) primarily known for tackling drug related offences became affiliated with SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics), a replacement for the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), was a subject of debate for the most part of the day.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: #OurBoysAreBack but are facts adding up? Twitter Nigeria reacts

Femi Adesina

Twitter Nigeria dragged Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Media and Publicity, for stating on Sunday that citizens should be thankful that cases of bombings and death toll from terrorism in the country had reduced drastically under the present administration.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television, on the abduction and freedom of over 300 students in Kankara, Katsina and by extension the general security challenge being face by the nation, Adesina said:

“There was a time in this country when bombs went off like fire crackers, everyday. There could be five to six bombings in one day. Now, you can have two to three months with no single case of bombing. Let’s be thankful for small masses. Any mass we receive, let’s be thankful for it and let’s not dwell on negatives alone.”

But critics called out the Presidential spokesperson for his ‘misguided’ comment, stating that the Buhari administration had no regard for the lives of the citizens they had sworn to protect.

NIMC, NCDC, Alausa

Twitter users reacted after a huge crowd reportedly flooded the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office in Alausa, Lagos, following the government’s mandate for all citizens to synchronize their Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) with their National Identification Numbers (NIN) before the 30th of December, 2020 or risk having their telecommunication lines deactivated.

Nigerians called out the Communications Minister, Dr Isa Pantami as well as the Lagos state government for failing to consider the health implications of the move amid a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nigerians considered ironical Lagos State’s disregard for precautionary measures even after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had imposed restrictions on concerts, street parties, night clubs and religious gatherings last weekend.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */