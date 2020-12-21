SocialMediaTrends: Alausa’s NIN crowd amid pandemic, ‘stop and search’ by NDLEA SWAT & more

Happenings across Nigeria, ranging from unpopular government policies to controversial comments by political office holders, were greeted with diverse reactions on social media.

The following issues thrived on Monday with massive engagements:

NDLEA SWAT

Nigerians were caught off guard on Monday after pictures of a new security outfit reportedly in operation known as ‘NDLEA SWAT’ went viral.

According to veteran Nigerian rap artist, RuggedMan, who shared the photos via his Twitter handle, these ‘mysterious’ officers were stationed along major roads where they stopped commercial vehicles to search the content of mobile phones of passengers.

How the NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) primarily known for tackling drug related offences became affiliated with SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics), a replacement for the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), was a subject of debate for the most part of the day.

So once upon a time @CNN we fought for SARS to be scrapped and now we have NDLEA SWAT who now stand by the road to search our phones can the @PoliceNG explain this to the world — Anele (@AnelechiEmma) December 20, 2020

The misuse of titles in Nigeria is embarrassing. SWAT – Special Weapons And Tactics. In serious countries, they are only called in during violent situations to help regular police handle a situation. In Nigeria, SWAT are roadside extortionists. — Xerxes (@XerxesEmperor) December 21, 2020

My God, what's the meaning NDLEA SWAT, what does it have to do with checking people's phones? pic.twitter.com/yqpFwFW3EO — #hashtag LFC🔴 (@hashtag2weet) December 21, 2020

@ayemojubar, isn't it time we formed our own TWITTER-SWAT? — Arc. Rich (@soundsnigerian) December 21, 2020

Femi Adesina

Twitter Nigeria dragged Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Media and Publicity, for stating on Sunday that citizens should be thankful that cases of bombings and death toll from terrorism in the country had reduced drastically under the present administration.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television, on the abduction and freedom of over 300 students in Kankara, Katsina and by extension the general security challenge being face by the nation, Adesina said:

“There was a time in this country when bombs went off like fire crackers, everyday. There could be five to six bombings in one day. Now, you can have two to three months with no single case of bombing. Let’s be thankful for small masses. Any mass we receive, let’s be thankful for it and let’s not dwell on negatives alone.”

But critics called out the Presidential spokesperson for his ‘misguided’ comment, stating that the Buhari administration had no regard for the lives of the citizens they had sworn to protect.

This is why Femi Adesina is trendingpic.twitter.com/s1xLRtEMig — DE_TRUTH (@Emperor_kins) December 21, 2020

His own pass weed jaree. My happiness is that this government will not last forever — Neechi (@Neechi13) December 21, 2020

Please stop giving Femi Adesina relevance. He will continue to disappoint you with arrogance, I saw him on @channelstv last night I changed the station. — Oluwa Samuel (@oluwa_samuel) December 21, 2020

Femi Adesina & Lai mohammed are a threat to this country’s progress. Like these guys have commonized the loss of human life so much. — Villz Lombardi (@OmasInc) December 21, 2020

Femi Adesina's submissions on Channel Television's Sunday Politics reeked of excessive economization of truth. The present administration has failed at securing lives of Nigerians. — Malachi Chidiebere Aboh (@MalachiAboh) December 21, 2020

Once again I ask, how does Femi Adesina live with himself — Nonye (@Nawnye) December 21, 2020

NIMC, NCDC, Alausa

Twitter users reacted after a huge crowd reportedly flooded the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office in Alausa, Lagos, following the government’s mandate for all citizens to synchronize their Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) with their National Identification Numbers (NIN) before the 30th of December, 2020 or risk having their telecommunication lines deactivated.

Nigerians called out the Communications Minister, Dr Isa Pantami as well as the Lagos state government for failing to consider the health implications of the move amid a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nigerians considered ironical Lagos State’s disregard for precautionary measures even after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had imposed restrictions on concerts, street parties, night clubs and religious gatherings last weekend.

People should be tagging @DrIsaPantami cause he is the one who ordered this dangerous nonsense exercise. — Nonchalant (@Frozen_Poseidon) December 21, 2020

@nimc_ng First you create an unrealistic deadline in the midst of a pandemic.Then you threaten us just 2 get us in line. You forget Dat u are exposing us to even greater danger with this excercise. Imagine a large crowd using d same thumbprinting machine while passing D Virus 😖 — Timi (@SymplyJaye) December 21, 2020

Bro covid isn't transmissible in government parastatals. — el'Blayze (@el_blayze) December 21, 2020

Its their plan,540 billion has been budgeted for vaccines,they wanted to spread it,that is why they won't cancel DAT nin registration,but God almighty will put them to shame — Jasper jinx (@Sammy_jinx) December 21, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

