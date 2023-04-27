SocialMediaTrends: All the bants trailing Dabiri-Erewa’s tweets on evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan

Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa had spurred reactions on her Twitter handle with her tweet about the evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan.

Dabiri-Erewa tweeted: “Sudan update: For ease of conveying the students, they were put on the buses according to their states of origin, as our excited Student doing this narration tells us here. Journey mercies”

The statement “according to their states of origin” was interpreted in many ways by Nigerians on social media.

Her recent comment surfaced when the commission kicked off preparations to evacuate Nigerians trapped in the war-ravaged Sudan.

Around ten days ago, the Sudanese army and paramilitary groups engaged in a struggle for domination that resulted in over 400 fatalities.

See how Nigerians are reacting to Dabiri-Erewa’s comments:

Abike Dabiri has sent 36 Aircrafts for all the 36 states of Nigeria to Cairo. The Aircrafts will convey students back to Nigeria according to their state of Origin. Abike knock your head… Ozuo — Kunmy (@kunmydrey) April 27, 2023

The earlier-agreed 72-hour truce in Sudan has been broken by both the RSF and Sudanese army. I hope Nigerians there had been successfully evacuated abi Abike was still sorting them according to their state of origin 🤦🏾 pic.twitter.com/txtpUDib9F — Dr Penking™🇳🇬🇦🇺 (@drpenking) April 27, 2023

I’m confused here. Can someone please explain how conveying Nigerian students on the basis of their State of Origin make things easy ?. 😳 #SudanUprising pic.twitter.com/CkO0Xaf3Kc — Damian. (@BigChiefDamian) April 26, 2023

Some and many of you don't have sense because that is the only reason anyone is making excuses for that rubbish about using state of origin Abike posted for the evecaution of Nigerians from war zone Sudan — IBRAHIM (@KAHZKAHZ) April 27, 2023

If Abike had an airline she would rescue Nigerians stranded in Sudan according to their state of origin or ethnicity too? #SudanCrisis #SudanUprising pic.twitter.com/F5DGyxXgt8 — Dr. Victor Udeozor (@cevizor) April 27, 2023

The worst thing I've seen today is Abike Dabiri's state of origin tweet. God how is this a Nigerian diplomat? — OG 🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@heispreston) April 27, 2023

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Tinubu’s return & Air Peace’s offer to lift Nigerian students from Sudan

Mr 83Followers

The NiDCOM boss also came under heavy criticism for shaming a Twitter user for having 83 followers while responding to him.

The tweep has since got increased followership as many came to his support while berating Mrs. Dabiri.

The comment was also related to the methods deployed by the Federal Government to evacuate Nigerian students from the war-prone country of Sudan compared to other countries.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Stop saying by Gods grace 😠, Shey nah Gods grace Buhari employ? Always full of excuses,Late comers 😡. — 🤴MR 83 FOLLOWERS 🤗 (@Prince_Bamidele) April 24, 2023

That yeye Abike Dabiri dragged guy with his 83 followers and over a thousand people followed him today 😂 — Joybaby ✯ (@J4Jeneral) April 25, 2023

Mr 83 followers…!! Abike has this touch of agberoism. — Gods Deputy (@_GodsDeputy) April 25, 2023

Hanty Abike actually called the guy Mr 83 followers? — Uche Samuel (@uchesame) April 25, 2023

😂😂😂😂 Abike but you are the real 83 follower. Can you bet on it if we carry out a forensic analysis on Tinubu he won't be 83? You indirectly shot yourself in the leg. And who told you, you are progressive, you are a reflection of Nigeria you manage. — Pastor John E. (@PastorJohnEigbe) April 24, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

