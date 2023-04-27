Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: All the bants trailing Dabiri-Erewa’s tweets on evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan

1 hour ago

Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa had spurred reactions on her Twitter handle with her tweet about the evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan.

Dabiri-Erewa tweeted: “Sudan update: For ease of conveying the students, they were put on the buses according to their states of origin, as our excited Student doing this narration tells us here. Journey mercies”

The statement “according to their states of origin” was interpreted in many ways by Nigerians on social media.

Her recent comment surfaced when the commission kicked off preparations to evacuate Nigerians trapped in the war-ravaged Sudan.

Around ten days ago, the Sudanese army and paramilitary groups engaged in a struggle for domination that resulted in over 400 fatalities.

See how Nigerians are reacting to Dabiri-Erewa’s comments:

https://twitter.com/abiikeblogger/status/1651529431758848001?t=fupAnb6I31VVBTPUMCcxpg&s=19

Mr 83Followers

The NiDCOM boss also came under heavy criticism for shaming a Twitter user for having 83 followers while responding to him.

The tweep has since got increased followership as many came to his support while berating Mrs. Dabiri.

The comment was also related to the methods deployed by the Federal Government to evacuate Nigerian students from the war-prone country of Sudan compared to other countries.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

