SocialMediaTrends: All the reactions trailing Labour Party crisis & other stories

18 mins ago

Nigerians took to social media to react as the controversial national leader of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, insisted that he remains the acting National Chairman despite his suspension.

Apapa clarified why embattled Julius Abure was unable under the law to preside over any NEC meeting of the party, pointing out that a court order suspending him is currently pending in the letter addressed to the police chief.

Recall that Abure was suspended as the national chairman of Labour Party after a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, ordered that he should stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.

However, the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, insisted that Abure is his man, which many tagged as violating the court order.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Chude

Nnamdi Chude, a well-known supporter of the Labour Party on Twitter, was detained after complying with a police invitation in connection with an alleged defamation claim made by controversial tycoon Emeka Offor.

However, the social media influencer pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, however, ordered that Chude’s guarantor must be deposed to an affidavit of means and delayed the case until May 17 for trial after admitting Nnamdi to an N10 million bail with a surety.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

