SocialMediaTrends: All the reactions trailing Labour Party crisis & other stories

Nigerians took to social media to react as the controversial national leader of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, insisted that he remains the acting National Chairman despite his suspension.

Apapa clarified why embattled Julius Abure was unable under the law to preside over any NEC meeting of the party, pointing out that a court order suspending him is currently pending in the letter addressed to the police chief.

Recall that Abure was suspended as the national chairman of Labour Party after a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, ordered that he should stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.

However, the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, insisted that Abure is his man, which many tagged as violating the court order.

And the award for the best Party Chairman of the year goes to Alhaji Lamidi Apapa; the undisputed, lawful chairman of the Labour Party. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) April 20, 2023

BREAKING

''I hereby dissolve the #ObiDatti Presidential Campaign Council with immediate effect''

– The Suspended and acclaimed Labour Party Chairman Lamidi Apapa ME:This is t0mf00lery taken too far 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/OR5hzXmggh — chijiоke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering(Affidavit). (@Ekwulu) April 20, 2023

This is the face of a primitive Chimpanzee called Lamidi Apapa, he is a mole sent by APC to distabilize Labour party.

This ancient ape just claimed he has dissolved Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, can such a being annul what human beings had done? pic.twitter.com/jecSQbbdoV — Omego PO (@ugwu_nwobodo) April 20, 2023

Suspending Apapa alongside Sale Lawan who was the Deputy National Secretary from Gombe State was the best thing that happened to @NgLabour in Gombe. This is someone who feels he singularly owns the party in Gombe. Labour Party belongs to the masses, not a being. pic.twitter.com/KrSrUNXvr9 — Musa Dawa (@Dawa911) April 19, 2023

So LP don send Apapa back to where he belongs. Apapa gridlock 🤣 — Bigwig Austin™💎 (@aai_austin) April 18, 2023

Chude

Nnamdi Chude, a well-known supporter of the Labour Party on Twitter, was detained after complying with a police invitation in connection with an alleged defamation claim made by controversial tycoon Emeka Offor.

However, the social media influencer pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, however, ordered that Chude’s guarantor must be deposed to an affidavit of means and delayed the case until May 17 for trial after admitting Nnamdi to an N10 million bail with a surety.

This is Emeka Offor that arrested Chude. He’s old enough to be chude’s father but because of bitter politics he doesn’t respect his age. Good news is that he’s been retired by Obidients in Anambra. Shameless tyrant. pic.twitter.com/Cv9IUpfKjI — Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) April 20, 2023

The target of N2million has been met for Chude. Omo!! Una too much. — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) April 20, 2023

See how humble & timid Chude is now..

OB!diots that told you to delete the apology video are where to be found!

Tweet responsible now.

Learn from Chude.

He is on his own!

Don’t tweet to jail! pic.twitter.com/gWF1xtBpKp — 🦅 ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) April 20, 2023

Chude needed help and Obidients contributed 2m naira in 2hrs. I doubt if any Agbado or BATIDIOT can see help from their slave masters. — Toluwani (LP) 👨‍👩‍👦 (@T_akinpade) April 20, 2023

@AishaYesufu dem say na 10m u people will pay for them to release chude. so, I'm here to inform about the campaign money we gathered for @PeterObi wey dey your hand, pls use am and secure your brother chude bail. Sank u — Danfodion North Central 🇳🇬 (@DANFODIONNNN) April 20, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

