News
SocialMediaTrends: Alleged Peter Obi’s campaign manifesto stirs controversy
The campaign director of the presidential candidate of the Labour party (LP), Doyin Okupe, recently released a 48-paged campaign manifesto tagged “The Pact with Nigeria” and Nigerians have been reacting on social media.
The document released on Sunday has sparked fresh controversy as Peter Obi, through his verified Twitter handle, disclosed that his manifesto has not been formally released.
Eagle-eyed Nigerians were also quick to spot the image on the first page of the document as that of Lagos State.
Many alleged that the ex-Anambra governor should have used his investments in Anambra in his manifesto.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians call for sack of service chiefs after terror alert from US, UK
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Was thinking that Obi-Datti will use Akwa or Onitsha picture for their manifesto 😢
Obi- Datti still carry Lagos transformation into their first page of Manifesto. pic.twitter.com/SzNk3QLuNO
— Adeleke Opeyemi (@Equityoyo) October 31, 2022
Peter Obi and Labour Party using a picture of Victoria Island, Lagos instead of the Anambra Dubai Obi governed is another shamelessness that exist in their party. Chai pic.twitter.com/lgcxdNrfmx
— Shrek (@joeljacob202) October 31, 2022
Peteru Obi if you remove that Lagos in front of ur manifesto … Iku pa e 🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Mo Kofoshi Omoge Eko 🦇🦇🦇 (@kofoshiomogeeko) October 31, 2022
Page 6 of the 46 mouth manifesto of Peter Obi is Tinubu’s Lagos picture.
Peter Obi and his supporters can't do without Tinubu when it comes to Achievement. 😆 pic.twitter.com/91msRAuWdI
— Qudus Akanbi Eleyi Of Lagos. (@Qdpaper2) October 31, 2022
20 pages of manifesto with the exception of very vital sectors of the economy, then the rest of the pages is the curriculum vitae of Obi and Datti. Graphic images drawn from Lagos & Abuja, none from Upper Iweka or Awka. That document is disgraceful.
— Martin Okorowu 🇳🇬 (@mr_okokobioko) October 31, 2022
Why can’t Peter Obi use the picture of the Anambra he developed on his designs 😂😂😂😂😂
The same Lagos he and the clowns in his circus said is undeveloped… pic.twitter.com/d1uFyD0wgJ
— Malomo (@baloo1010) October 31, 2022
Akpabio was using his achievements in AkwaIbom to campaign, Wike is called Mr. Project. Kwankwaso is using his bridges&roads in Kano as campaign points,Umahi used his giantstrides in Ebonyi, Shettima is running on his Borno infrastructures, Tinubu is using Lagos. Obi is a fa.lure
— Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) October 31, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...