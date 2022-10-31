SocialMediaTrends: Alleged Peter Obi’s campaign manifesto stirs controversy

The campaign director of the presidential candidate of the Labour party (LP), Doyin Okupe, recently released a 48-paged campaign manifesto tagged “The Pact with Nigeria” and Nigerians have been reacting on social media.

The document released on Sunday has sparked fresh controversy as Peter Obi, through his verified Twitter handle, disclosed that his manifesto has not been formally released.

Eagle-eyed Nigerians were also quick to spot the image on the first page of the document as that of Lagos State.

Many alleged that the ex-Anambra governor should have used his investments in Anambra in his manifesto.

Was thinking that Obi-Datti will use Akwa or Onitsha picture for their manifesto 😢 Obi- Datti still carry Lagos transformation into their first page of Manifesto. pic.twitter.com/SzNk3QLuNO — Adeleke Opeyemi (@Equityoyo) October 31, 2022

Peter Obi and Labour Party using a picture of Victoria Island, Lagos instead of the Anambra Dubai Obi governed is another shamelessness that exist in their party. Chai pic.twitter.com/lgcxdNrfmx — Shrek (@joeljacob202) October 31, 2022

Peteru Obi if you remove that Lagos in front of ur manifesto … Iku pa e 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mo Kofoshi Omoge Eko 🦇🦇🦇 (@kofoshiomogeeko) October 31, 2022

Page 6 of the 46 mouth manifesto of Peter Obi is Tinubu’s Lagos picture. Peter Obi and his supporters can't do without Tinubu when it comes to Achievement. 😆 pic.twitter.com/91msRAuWdI — Qudus Akanbi Eleyi Of Lagos. (@Qdpaper2) October 31, 2022

20 pages of manifesto with the exception of very vital sectors of the economy, then the rest of the pages is the curriculum vitae of Obi and Datti. Graphic images drawn from Lagos & Abuja, none from Upper Iweka or Awka. That document is disgraceful. — Martin Okorowu 🇳🇬 (@mr_okokobioko) October 31, 2022

Why can’t Peter Obi use the picture of the Anambra he developed on his designs 😂😂😂😂😂

The same Lagos he and the clowns in his circus said is undeveloped… pic.twitter.com/d1uFyD0wgJ — Malomo (@baloo1010) October 31, 2022

Akpabio was using his achievements in AkwaIbom to campaign, Wike is called Mr. Project. Kwankwaso is using his bridges&roads in Kano as campaign points,Umahi used his giantstrides in Ebonyi, Shettima is running on his Borno infrastructures, Tinubu is using Lagos. Obi is a fa.lure — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) October 31, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

