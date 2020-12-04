Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Amotekun’s interest in ‘immoral dressing’, NANS’ 45-yr-old president & more

December 4, 2020
operation Amotekun
By Ripples Nigeria

The #EndSARS campaign, alongside a few other issues, spurred reactions and debates across social media platforms in Nigeria on Friday.

The following topics garnered the most engagements:

#EndSARS

Young Nigerians on social media have continued to leverage on the hashtag to campaign against the recent legal action by the Nigeria Police to frustrate proceedings at the state judicial panels of inquiry probing cases of police brutality across the country.

The move which was considered by many #EndSARS campaigners as a ploy by the police to cover up their atrocious activities and obstruct justice for victims, stirred up fresh threats of another nationwide protest.

Protesters expressed willingness to hit the streets once again especially after several alleged victims of the Lekki toll gate shootings reportedly appeared before the Lagos panel bearing testimonies to the shooting incident.

The #EndSARS hashtag which recieved close to a million engagements on Friday trended for the most part of the day, even though the police had withdrawn its suit against the panels.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Buratai’s ‘over the fence’ prediction, #EndSARS judicial panels ‘unconstitutional’ & more

NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) came under intense criticisms on social media following the election of a 45-year-old student of Ekiti State University, Sunday Asefon as president of the body.

The election which was conducted amidst chaos at the old parade ground, Abuja on Thursday brought Asefon to office with 55 votes ahead of his rival, Olushola Oladoja.

Mr Asefon’s position as president-elect was greeted with negativity by most social media users who have criticized NANS for involving in partisan politics rather than focusing on the interests of Nigerian Students.

Amotekun

Twitter Nigeria compared the regional security outfit in the South-West, Amotekun, to Sharia Police, Hisbah in Northern Nigeria after the field commandant of Amotekun, Osun State, Amitolu Shittu reportedly stated that punishment for indecent dressing and bastardization of the Yourba language would be part of their operations.

Shittu, who made this known during a youth empowerment program on Thursday, noted that the security outfit will not enable any form of immoral dressing or disregard for the Yoruba language especially among youths even though it was not stated in the Constitution.

Amotekun, originally responsible for curbing insecurity in the region, was strongly criticized for what was considered a case of misplaced priorities.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */